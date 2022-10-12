Roccat Syn Max Air gaming headset $250

Roccat has introduced its latest wireless gaming headset in the form of the Syn Max Air which is now available to purchase priced at $249.99. Equipped with “exceptional signal strength” and long life rechargeable battery, the gaming headset features an aluminium construction and detachable flip-to-mute TruSpeak microphone.

Equipped with 3D audio with 50mm Nanoclear drivers created by the engineers at Turtle Beach, the Syn Max Air gaming headset is compatible with PC PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Check out the promo trailer below tolearn more about the new Roccat Syn Max Air.

“The Syn Max Air is the ultimate headset upgrade for PC gamers and ROCCAT fans seeking premium sound and comfort and a unique RGB-driven look that stands out from the crowd,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager, PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach Corporation. “Fans love the ID of the Syn Pro Air headset, and we wanted to deliver an even more enhanced experience with zero compromises and the Syn Max Air is just that. It is the most advanced headset we’ve ever produced, loaded with premium features, compatibility options, and designed with Turtle Beach’s renowned audio expertise.”

Roccat gaming headset

Roccat Syn Max Air features

Stellar Wireless Technology exceptional signal strength and long battery

Included Rapid Charge dock

Simultaneous Bluetooth for mixing in VoIP chat, phone calls and more

Comfortable ProSpecs earpads and perfect-fit headband

Cooling ear cups to minimize heat buildup

Immersive 3D audio with 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers from Turtle Beach

Superhuman Hearing boosts critical in-game sounds for an extra edge

Detachable flip-to-mute TruSpeak™ mic for crystal-clear communication

Durable and lightweight aluminum construction

Compatible with the PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

Programable RBG lighting is compatible with the AIMO eco-system

“Providing PC gamers with every possible convenience, ROCCAT’s Syn Max Air adds a rapid-charge RGB docking station for the headset’s 16-hour battery, where just 15-minutes of charge provides three hours of play. ROCCAT’s signature sleek, RGB-inspired design stands out on the Syn Max Air, and premium aluminium yokes offer additional durability. Up to 16.8 million colors of RGB lighting showcase on both the headset’s translucent earcups and the quick-charge docking station, and the lighting can be synchronized with other AIMO-enabled devices using ROCCAT’s robust Swarm software.”

Source : Roccat



