AAEON Intel COM Express Modules for robotics and edge AI

AAEON has introduced two new COM Express Type 6 Compact Size modules, the COM-RAPC6 and COM-ADNC6, designed for advanced robotics and edge gateway markets. The first module, the COM-RAPC6, is a powerhouse. It’s equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, which can support up to 14 cores and 20 threads. This means you’ll have exceptional processing power at your fingertips, perfect for handling complex tasks with ease. If your projects involve deep learning or require high-speed data processing, this module is tailored for you. It can manage up to six PCIe modules and supports a whopping 64GB of DDR5 memory. Plus, it’s designed to cater to multiple high-resolution displays, with five output options. Depending on your specific needs, you can choose between Intel Iris Xe or UHD Graphics.

AAEON Intel COM Express Modules

Now, if your focus is more on industrial control or you’re dealing with programmable logic controllers, the COM-ADNC6 module might be more up your alley. This one runs on a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom X Series, Intel Processor N-series, and Intel Core i3-N305 CPUs. It’s equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 system memory, which is not only substantial but also energy-efficient. For connectivity, it offers PCIe expansion options and supports 4K displays through eDP and DP connectors. Plus, it has onboard TPM 2.0 to keep your data secure.

Both of these modules share some impressive features. They’re compatible with a variety of embedded CPUs and offer versatile PCIe expansion. They come with onboard communication protocols like UART, GPIO, and SMBus, which means you can connect a wide range of devices. Designed to withstand extreme conditions, they’re available with wide-temperature SKUs. They also support SATA at 6 Gb/s, ensuring fast data transfer, which is crucial for applications that require quick processing of large volumes of data. Networking is made easy with 2.5GbE LAN connectors, and they also provide USB connectivity and high-definition audio output.

When it comes to pricing, AAEON has considered different project budgets. The COM-ADNC6 is more budget-friendly, with prices ranging from $216 to $400. On the other hand, the COM-RAPC6, with its advanced capabilities, is priced between $354 and $1,208. This pricing strategy gives you the flexibility to choose the right module based on both your project’s technical requirements and financial constraints.

These new modules from AAEON COM-RAPC6 and COM-ADNC6. are set to make a significant impact on the robotics and edge AI sectors. By combining advanced Intel processors, high-speed memory, and a suite of additional features, they provide developers with the tools needed to create innovative and efficient embedded computing solutions. Whether you’re working on a complex AI algorithm or need a reliable system for industrial automation, these modules offer the performance and versatility to bring your projects to life. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of robotics :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals