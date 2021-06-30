EduExo Pro robotic exoskeleton suit kit hits Kickstarter

Developers, engineers and robotic enthusiasts who would like to own their very own robotic exoskeleton suit may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which consists of a robotic kit providing all the components you need to build your very own wearable robotic exoskeleton. The EduExo Pro kit has been specifically created to provide a STEM education exoskeleton suit kit that contains an in-depth handbook and advanced exoskeleton hardware. Enabling you to assemble an arm exoskeleton and learn about different aspects of exoskeleton technology in the process.

“You will assemble the mechanical parts, connect the electronics components, program a microcontroller, and even create a video game that can be played with the exoskeleton. The handbook will guide you step-by-step through the entire process. It contains a tutorial, electronics diagrams, and the source code for the software”

Features of the EduExo Pro robotic exoskeleton include: load-bearing parts made of metal, a size-adjustable textile interface to connect it to your torso and arm,, ball bearings for the joints,, a potentiometer in the elbow joint to measure the joint angle,, an Arduino microcontroller to program data acquisition and control,, a mechanical spring that assists the shoulder joint in lifting the arm,, a servo motor with up to 6 Nm to support elbow movements,, an electromyography (EMG) sensor to measure human muscle activation and housing and covers made of plastic.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $212 or £157 (depending on current exchange rates). If the EduExo Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the EduExo Pro robotic exoskeleton project view the promotional video below.

“Robotic exoskeletons have been described in science-fiction and fantasy for many decades. However, the fact that wearable exo-skeletons are already today used for professional applications is less well known. If you are a student, educator, or hobbyist who would like to learn about exo-skeletons, you will realize that there are not many resources available yet and that it is almost impossible to get exoskeleton hardware to learn and experiment with.”

“This is what we want to change with the EduExo Pro, a do-it-yourself educational exoskeleton kit that teaches you interactively about robotic exoskeletons. The kit contains all the parts required to build an educational arm exoskeleton and a handbook with a step-by-step tutorial. The EduExo Pro exoskeleton kit aims to bring this 21st-century technology into STEM classrooms and university classes worldwide and inspire more people to learn about this fascinating combination of robotics and biology.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the robotic exo-skeleton, jump over to the official EduExo Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

