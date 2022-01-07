GULIGULI robot pet companion feeds, plays and offers two-way communication with your pet

Pet owners who would like to communicate and entertain their pets while away from home may be interested in a new wireless smart robot pet companion named GULIGULI. The small robotic pet companion allows you to communicate using two-way audio with your pet any time of the day or night and even includes the ability to feed your pets with a quick treat, play and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $169 or £125 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Smart robot pet companion

“There are plenty of examples of pets suffering from depression after being unaccompanied for long periods of time. Such worries always tear the hearts of us who love pets, GULIGULI companion robots can solve these problems, taking care of our pets when we can’t be around our pets. Our robot is a WiFi-enabled device. We can remotely connect to the pets at home just through Guliguli’s app. No matter how far it is, it’s easy to check on our pets. We can chat with our pets by voice function and follow every move through video function. Even if we are elsewhere, we can easily interact with pets and pets are no longer lonely.”

With the assumption that the GULIGULI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the GULIGULI smart robot pet companion project play the promotional video below.

“Full-duplex voice call design. We can utilize a 2-way audio stream with a built-in microphone and speaker to talk to pets remotely, which can alleviate the pain of missing our pets and stop pets from messing with our homes. And robots with our voice can become friends of pets more quickly. There is a snack box built-in with 12 compartments, which can reasonably control the weight of each feeding. No more fixed portion. You can customize the feeding portion according to your pet’s situation. One-key feeding, even remote feeding can be operated smoothly.”

“Easily play with your pet. Just slide the phone screen, you can move the laser to tease the pet. And with soft light, we don’t have to worry about laser damage to pets’ eyes. The laser is safe and easy to control. You can tease your pets when lying on the bed or sofa. High-resolution HD video, wide-angle lens, plus ultra-HD night vision function. Regardless of day and night, we can clearly follow pets’ whereabouts. No longer have to worry about not seeing the situation of pets. Meanwhile, we can also inspect home security. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the smart robot pet companion, jump over to the official GULIGULI crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

