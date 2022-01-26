Learn to play your favorite songs with the Roadie Coach electronic music tutor

If you are just starting out on your path as a musician you may be interested in a new electronic music tutor consisting of an app and a small piece of hardware which combined to create the Roadie Coach. Launched via Kickstarter this month the music tutor has raised over $120,000 thanks to nearly 800 backers with still 29 days remaining. Designed to record your performances and track your progress the interactive music tutor application is supported by both Android and iOS devices and has been created by the development team at Band Industries.

Coach is a music tutor, recorder and MIDI controller and is the first of its kind thanks to its integrated contact microphone, standard microphone Bluetooth and wireless connectivity and touch surfaces. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $149 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates).

The Roadie Coach music tutor can be connected to your acoustic guitar, electric guitar, ukulele and also help you improve your singing.

Roadie Coach electronic music tutor

“For the past 6 years, the Roadie team has been working on perfecting our vibration detection technology. As we developed Roadie 2, Roadie Bass and Roadie 3, we asked ourselves, “what can we learn by leaving our sensor on the instrument while playing rather than just while tuning?”. The answer was an absolute deluge of new data points and from this, the idea for Roadie Coach was born. Coach uses note and lyrical information from a song you are learning to compare your performance against the original piece. This provides a robust and high-quality data pool and ensures Coach is truly giving you feedback that will lead you towards mastery. It’s an activity tracker (like Fitbit) for your musical journey that helps keep you motivated and driven by data.”

If the Roadie Coach crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Roadie Coach music tutor project review the promotional video below.

“Coach can assist with acoustic and electric guitar, ukulele and singing at almost any level. There is no existing talent or knowledge needed to get started with Coach. While seasoned players will love perfecting tracks they have been playing for a while, even the greenest of greenhorns among us will find the process of picking up, tuning, and playing an instrument for the first time much less intimidating with Roadie Coach by their side.”

“Coach tracks your playing and gives you dynamic feedback on how you are improving. It will help you learn to play your favorite songs step by step until you can perform the original tracks in full. Along the way, Coach will suggest areas of focus that are specific to your needs. Not sure how to hold your instrument? Need help with the string names? Or how to position your fingers? Coach has got you covered, from the bottom to the top.”

Source : Kickstarter

