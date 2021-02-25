Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 announced

Ring has announced its latest video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 which comes with a rnage of new features over the previous model.

The new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 has a taller field of view than the previous model and it also comes with improved motion detection and more.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Hardwired delivers non-stop power and protection with an extra dimension. For more precise motion alerts 3D Motion Detection adds distance, speed, size and trajectory perception. With the expanded perspective of 1536p HD Head to Toe Video you can see more of whoever stops by and check in on package deliveries at your doorstep. Connect a Chime or an Alexa-enabled device to hear alerts around your home whenever you have a visitor.

You can find out more details about the new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 over at Ring at the link below, it will go on sale in the UK on the 31st of March for £219.

Source Ring

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals