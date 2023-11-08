Rimac Nevera is the world’s fastest car in reverse

Rimac already holds a number of world records for their Rimac Nevera supercar and now they have set another one. The Rimac Nevera is now the world’s fastest car in reverse and the video below shows the record being set.

The car managed an impressive top speed of 171.34 miles per hour or 2754.74 km/h in reverse, this is the same speed that was set by the Lamborghini Miura in 1969, although that car was going forward and not backward.

Witnessed by Guinness World Records and verified using data measured by Dewesoft, the Nevera now officially holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the fastest speed in reverse. Hosted at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany, the Nevera returned to the place where – earlier this year – it had broken more than 20 acceleration and braking records in a single day, as well as the site of its record-breaking top speed run to 256mph (412km/h). Finished in the Time Attack Edition livery worn during earlier record-breaking runs – available to just 12 customers globally – the Nevera was driven to a top speed of 171.34mph (275.74km/h).

Unlike an internal combustion engine car, or even some electric cars, the drivetrain of the Nevera has no gears – the four individual motors either go backwards or forwards but it’s always one relentless wall of acceleration right the way from standstill. That means that the same powertrain capable of delivering 0-100mph in 3.21 seconds or 0-200mph in just under 11 seconds forwards could also deliver similar earth-shattering performance travelling backwards.

You can find out more details about the Rimac Nevera and its new world record, plus many of its previous world records over at the company’s website at the link below.

