RIFFMASTER wireless guitar pre-orders opening soon

Imagine yourself on stage, the crowd roaring, as you strum the chords to your favorite song. Now, you can bring that electrifying experience right into your living room with the latest innovation in music gaming. Turtle Beach Corporation, in collaboration with Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP), has just unveiled a new wireless guitar that’s about to change the way you play rhythm-action games. Meet the RIFFMASTER, a cutting-edge guitar controller that’s now available for pre-order at $129.99, with its release eagerly awaited in April.

This isn’t just any guitar controller; it’s the first of its kind in nearly ten years, and it’s been meticulously crafted to cater to both the casual player and the dedicated musician. What sets the RIFFMASTER apart is its unique ambidextrous design. Whether you’re left-handed or right-handed, this guitar is built for you. Its wireless capability is impressive, boasting a 30-foot range that lets you move freely as you play. Plus, with up to 36 hours of playtime on a single charge, you can jam all night long without missing a beat.

RIFFMASTER wireless guitar

The RIFFMASTER is ready to rock with a variety of gaming platforms. It’s compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4, and it’s officially licensed for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This means you can plug in and play with ease, no matter your preferred system.

But the convenience doesn’t stop there. The RIFFMASTER is designed to make your life easier. It features a collapsible design, so when the show’s over, you can pack it up and take it with you without any hassle. The comfortable shoulder strap means you can carry it to your friend’s house or a gaming tournament with ease. And when you’re in the middle of a game, the built-in 3.5 mm audio jack with D-pad audio controls lets you adjust the volume quickly, so you never have to pause the action.

Now, let’s talk about control. The RIFFMASTER boasts an innovative guitar analog stick that’s currently awaiting patent approval. This isn’t just a new feature; it’s a leap forward in gaming technology, offering a level of precision and control that you’ve never seen before. Whether you’re shredding through a solo in Rock Band 4 or gearing up for the upcoming Fortnite Festival, this guitar is going to make you feel like a rock legend.

For those who act fast and pre-order, there’s an added bonus. You could win a limited-edition pickguard, making your RIFFMASTER not just a controller, but a personalized piece of your gaming arsenal. You can place your pre-order through PDP’s official website, or at well-known retailers like Amazon and GameStop.

The RIFFMASTER wireless guitar offers a bridge between the worlds of gaming and music. It’s for the passionate gamer who wants to feel the thrill of a live performance and for the musician who wants to bring their skills into the gaming arena. This is your chance to be at the forefront of a new era in rhythm-action gaming. Don’t let it pass you by; pre-order your RIFFMASTER today and get ready to rock the virtual stage.



