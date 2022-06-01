Revopoint Mini professional bluelight 3D scanner from $65

Revopoint 3D based in Los Angeles California has created a new high-performance portable 3D scanner which they have launched via Kickstarter and has already raised over $1 million thanks to over 2100 backers with still 44 days remaining. The aptly named Revopoint MINI 3D scanner has a precision of 0.02 mm and a 10fps scan speed, 0.05mm point distance and uses high resolution blue light. Weighing just 160 g the ultraportable 3D scanner is perfect for enthusiasts and professionals.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $65 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In 2021, we raised more than $5,000,000 and successfully launched the POP series scanners, which have received praise from over 12000 backers worldwide. We want to introduce the all-new Revopoint MINI series- the world’s first affordable high-precision blue light scanner with a precision of up to 0.02mm [1]. The MINI is a necessary modeling tool for professionals such as designers, engineers, makers, and medical and scientific research workers. Through creating the MINI, Revopoint aims to lower the barriers around 3D modeling learning, enabling designers to free themselves from the tedious modeling work to focus more on creation itself. MINI dramatically lowers the threshold for 3D creative production, allowing you to quickly build a 3D digital world while improving modeling efficiency by more than ten times.”

With the assumption that the Revopoint Mini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Revopoint Mini 3D Scanner project watch the promotional video below.

“The Revopoint MINI uses binocular blue light technology to project ultra-high-resolution structured light. The high-resolution dual-camera system and intelligent algorithm make the scanned model extremely precise and detailed, helping you quickly achieve accurate 3D data reconstruction. The MINI 3D scanner can output models with a point distance of up to 0.05mm and a single-frame precision of up to 0.02mm. All of this is achieved with the industrial-level professional calibration tools. Whether you need to scan jewelry, coins, industrial spare parts, and other objects, if your goal is to achieve a high-precision 3D model, the MINI 3D scanner is your best choice.”

“The MINI scanner is very suitable for modeling, modification, and design. It can quickly scan industrial spare parts with complex shapes and surfaces and output the models with a point distance of up to 0.05mm. Using MINI enables you to quickly and accurately reconstruct CAD models consistent with the real-life objects and realize the repair, transformation, and innovative design.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 3D Scanner, jump over to the official Revopoint Mini crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

