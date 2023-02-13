Revolve Chair inspired by the beanbag

If you are searching for something a little different to relax, game or just hang out on in your apartment or home. You might be interested in a new beanbag inspired seat aptly named the Revolve Chair. Designed to provide a versatile yet comfortable seat that can be used in a wide variety of different positions the Revolve has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already made the jump from concept into production thanks to over 220 backers with still 19 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $249 or £207 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing Revolve, the most versatile bean bag chair that is simultaneously tough and tender, regal and restful. It’s a relaxing Bean Bag, a Floor Chair with back support and a snuggle-ish Lounger. It doesn’t matter wherever you work, whatever you do, whoever you are. When you sit in Revolve, it’s always your chair.”

“Like a fidget spinner, this bean bag is designed to be SPINNED. Each facet gives you a completely new sitting experience. There is no up or down and no right or wrong. Sit on the giant base and lean on the big back cushion. Simply let the beads do their magic and take you to relaxation heaven. With the small but supportive wedge cradling your lower back up, this mode is for when you are a little more engaged in work & study and would like to adopt a more upright sitting posture.”

Revolve Chair

If the Revolve Chair crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Revolve Chair beanbag style chair project review the promotional video below.

“Turn the giant supportive base into the back cushion and all of a sudden you are sinking in the biggest and softest marshmallow. Filled with our proprietary EPS Cloudbeans, Revolve is the closest you’ll get to sitting on an actual cloud. Too stretchy and it’ll feel like you are falling into a ball pit, too stiff and you might as well be sitting on a bench. Our dual shell membrane is the perfect balance, providing a soft yet supportive structure that follows your body movement.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the beanbag style chair, jump over to the official Revolve Chair crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





