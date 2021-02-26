FREESIXD versatile resistance and sling trainer

FT Fitness Technology has created a new versatile resistance trainer and ultraportable sling training system to help you enjoy a full body workout indoors or out. The system allows you to benefit from over 100 exercises without the need to attend the gym. When not in use the resistant strain packs down into a small handy and extremely portable carrying bag.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $166 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the FREESIXD campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the FREESIXD resistance trainer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Meet FREESIXD, the latest innovation from the founders of Pullup & Dip, a world reknowned brand for calisthenics and bodyweight training equipment. FREESIXD gives you 100% flexibility to work out anywhere and anytime you want. Skip the gym and train at home, in the park, backyard, on vacation, in a hotel room while travelling or anywhere else. FREESIXD is much more than just a sling trainer. It’s basically a portable, full-body gym in a bag.”

“We are serious when we say FREESIXD replaces the gym and allows you to do an effective full-body workout. Train all muscle groups, get fit, strong and build the body you have always wanted.”

“Train with over 100 exercises without having to go to a gym. FREESIXD is your portable full-body gym that allows you to work out at home, outdoors or when travelling! All with one device that fits in a small bag.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the resistance trainer, jump over to the official FREESIXD crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

