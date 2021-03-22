Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City film announced

A reboot of the Resident Evil movie franchise has been announced this week and will be adaptations of the first two games in the Resident Evil series, and will include scenes featuring the mansion from Resident Evil and the police station from Resident Evil 2. Set in the year 1998, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will tell the events of the city under siege from infected zombies. Although it has nothing to do with the Paul W. S. Anderson-directed movie series.

The new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie stars Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Upload’s Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, and Zombieland: Double Tap’s Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Tom Hopper – Luther in The Umbrella Academy – plays Albert Wesker, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) is William Birkin.

The Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City film is currently in production and is expected to be due out sometime during September 2021. As soon as more information, trailers and times are announced will keep you up to speed as always. To check out an interview with the movie’s director jump over to the IGN website by following the link below, to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and locations.

