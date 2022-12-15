Resident Evil Village VR mode arrives in February

Resident Evil fans might be pleased to know that more details have been released by Capcom regards the release of the Resident Evil Village VR Mode which will now be available early next year from February 22, 2023 onwards. The new mode will be available to download as a free DLC for the upcoming new PlayStation VR2 headset which is now available to preorder.

Kanda Tsuyoshi from Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the new mode that will be available when the PlayStation VR2 headset launches in February 2023. It is also worth noting that you need the Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition to be able to play the free Resident Evil Village VR mode and the DLC must be downloaded separately.

“The entirety of Village’s main story will be available to play on PlayStation VR2 in Resident Evil Village VR Mode, allowing you to experience all the events Ethan Winters faces with the greatest level of immersion as he sets out to rescue his kidnapped daughter.”

Resident Evil Village VR mode

“Making full use of the PlayStation VR2, you’ll be wholly immersed when playing Resident Evil Village with this DLC. Visually, the vivid graphics of the 4K HDR display (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produces a heightened perception of reality as if everything you see is actually there. 3D audio enhances the realism with audio from every angle, and your sense of touch is enhanced via the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons.”

“The Sense controllers also enable intuitive movements like putting your arms up to guard and holding your gun out in front of you to shoot, and there are additional actions you can perform to heighten your immersion. Hold two weapons independently, load a clip into your handgun to reload, and wield your knife with slashing or stabbing attacks. It’s a truly captivating experience that puts you directly into the twisted world that Ethan Winters is fighting through.”

Source : Capcom





