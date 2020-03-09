Resident Evil 3 Remake “safe rooms” no longer provide a hiding place from the Nemesis

The Resident Evil 3 Remake will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early next month offering a remake of the Resident Evil 3: Nemesis game first launched back in 1999. During the older game you could take refuge during gameplay in the safe rooms scattered throughout the game. However it has been revealed by the Official Xbox Magazine, via Reddit that the strong Nemesis monster within the game will be capable of breaking into safe rooms.

Eurogamer explains a little more : “It’s important to note that Nemesis will only break Resident Evil’s safe room rule if he’s chasing you, so, I presume, if he isn’t actively chasing you a safe room will be safe.” – “Capcom have tweaked the layout compared to the original to create some areas Nemesis can’t access, taking the pressure off the player somewhat.”

“Resident Evil 3! We get hands-on with the latest survival horror reboot to find out what’s new, what’s old and what’s scary in Jill Valentine’s zombie adventure as she faces the unstoppable Nemesis. Plus we talk to Capcom producer to find out more about what went into the development of the year’s biggest game so far. Comic artist Joe Madureira talks about creating the Darksiders universe and the latest in the series, Darksiders Genesis. We look at the history of multiplayer games on Xbox, and round-up all the latest news and previews of upcoming Xbox games. Plus there’s everything you need to maximise your Xbox experience this month!”

Source : Eurogamer : Official Xbox Magazine : Reddit

