Report claims more than 65,000 Hummer EVs have been reserved

A new report from CNBC claims that GMC has racked up over 65,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer electric pickup and SUV. The report also claims that GMC is looking to increase production of the electric vehicles to try and meet the demand. The demand is significantly higher than GMC expected, according to Duncan Aldred.

Aldred is the global vice president for GMC. According to a conversation with the executive, the number of reservation holders converting their orders into a purchase for the pickup version is about 95 percent. While those interested can reserve the electric pickup right now, orders aren’t expected to be fulfilled until 2024.

The lag is due to the crushing number of reservations. The SUV version is expected to arrive in 2023. However, since the pickup version launched first, most reservations have been for that model. GMC offered no details on how the more than 65,000 reservations were split between the SUV and pickup versions of the Hummer.

