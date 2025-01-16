Renault 5 EV Orders Open Now: Starting at £22,995!

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is making waves in the automotive industry as one of the most exciting electric vehicles of the year. This all-electric supermini, recently crowned European Car of the Year 2025, seamlessly combines a retro-inspired design with innovative technology, appealing to a wide range of consumers. Its compact size makes it perfect for navigating through busy city streets and tight parking spaces, while its impressive range of up to 253 miles ensures it’s equally capable of handling longer journeys with ease. The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is designed to be not only practical but also fun to drive, with responsive handling and instant torque delivery. It’s packed with innovative features, such as a unique bonnet-mounted charging indicator that allows users to quickly check the vehicle’s charging status and built-in Google services for seamless navigation and voice assistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is now available to order for R Pass holders, with general sales set to open on January 29th. The vehicle comes with an attractive starting price of £22,995 OTR, making it a competitive option in the growing electric vehicle market. For those looking to finance their purchase, Renault offers enticing PCP deals starting at just £182 per month with 0% APR over 24 months (with a 30% deposit). This allows buyers to spread the cost of ownership over a manageable period without incurring additional interest charges. Alternatively, longer-term 48-month PCP options are available with a competitive 5.5% APR, providing flexibility for those who prefer lower monthly payments. First deliveries of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric are expected to commence in Spring 2025, giving customers the opportunity to experience this award-winning EV in the near future.

Trim Levels and Powertrain Options

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is available in three distinct trim levels: Evolution, Techno, and Iconic Five. Each trim offers a unique combination of features and styling elements, catering to different customer preferences and budgets. Buyers can choose between two powertrain options: a 40kWh battery with 120hp, suitable for urban driving, or a more powerful 52kWh battery with 150hp, which offers an extended range of up to 253 miles. The latter option is ideal for those who require a versatile vehicle capable of handling both city commutes and longer trips without the need for frequent charging stops. Regardless of the chosen trim level, all models come equipped with stylish 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a heat pump for efficient heating and cooling, and bi-directional charging functionality as standard, allowing the vehicle to power external devices or even supply electricity back to the grid.

Technology and Design Highlights

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is as stylish as it is practical, with a design that pays homage to Renault’s iconic 1970s heritage while incorporating modern elements. The vehicle is available in a range of vibrant body colors, such as Pop Yellow! and Pop Green!, which add a playful and eye-catching touch to its retro-inspired silhouette. Inside, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is equipped with the latest technology, ensuring a connected and convenient driving experience. Features include wireless smartphone replication, compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to seamlessly integrate their devices and access their favorite apps on the go. The vehicle also features EV-optimized navigation, which takes into account factors such as battery level, charging station locations, and terrain to provide the most efficient routes. Additionally, the My Renault app enables remote vehicle management, including monitoring charging status, scheduling charging times, and pre-conditioning the cabin temperature. The interior of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric offers comfortable seating for five passengers, with ample headroom and legroom. The 326-litre boot provides generous storage space for luggage or shopping, while dedicated compartments for charging cables keep the cabin clutter-free.

Specifications

Price: Starting at £22,995 OTR

Starting at £22,995 OTR Trim Levels: Evolution, Techno, Iconic Five

Evolution, Techno, Iconic Five Powertrains: 40kWh battery, 120hp, urban range 52kWh battery, 150hp, up to 253 miles range

Finance Options: 0% APR PCP: £182/month (24 months, 30% deposit) 5.5% APR PCP: £249/month (48 months, £555 deposit contribution)

Technology: Google services, EV-optimized navigation, wireless smartphone replication

Google services, EV-optimized navigation, wireless smartphone replication Charging: 80% charge in 30 minutes, bi-directional charging (V2L)

80% charge in 30 minutes, bi-directional charging (V2L) Design: Vibrant colors, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Vibrant colors, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Interior: Five seats, 326-litre boot, heat pump as standard

Summary

For those interested in electric vehicles, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric serves as an excellent introduction to the world of sustainable driving. As the EV market continues to grow, it’s worth exploring advancements in charging infrastructure, such as the increasing availability of fast-charging stations and the development of more efficient charging technologies. The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric’s bi-directional charging capability, also known as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), is another area of interest, as it allows the vehicle to power external devices or even supply electricity back to the grid during peak demand periods. This feature not only provides added convenience for users but also has the potential to support the stability of the electrical grid as more EVs enter the market. Additionally, the inclusion of a heat pump as standard in the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is a notable advancement in EV efficiency. Heat pumps are more effective at heating and cooling the cabin compared to traditional resistive heating systems, resulting in reduced energy consumption and increased driving range. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric stands as a compelling example of how retro-inspired design, innovative technology, and sustainable driving can be successfully combined to create a vehicle that appeals to a wide range of consumers. Whether you’re a first-time EV buyer or a seasoned enthusiast, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric offers a glimpse into the future of personal transportation and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

