New Mercedes EQS EV with 511 Mile Range Launched

As you set your sights on the ultimate electric vehicle experience, the new Mercedes EQS beckons with its unmatched 511-mile range. This groundbreaking achievement in electric vehicle long range technology propels you into a future where sustainable luxury travel knows no boundaries. With the EQS, you can embark on adventures that span vast distances, all while immersing yourself in the epitome of comfort and sophistication.

The heart of the EQS’s remarkable range lies in its enhanced battery capacity, now elevated from 108.4 to an impressive 118 kWh. This substantial increase not only expands your travel radius but also grants you the freedom to explore with fewer interruptions. Imagine gliding effortlessly from city to city, or even traversing entire countries, without the need for frequent charging stops. The EQS’s commitment to long-distance travel liberates you from the constraints of traditional electric vehicles, allowing you to embrace the open road with confidence and ease.

Indulge in the Finest Details and Cutting-Edge Technology

As you step inside the meticulously crafted interior of the EQS, you’ll find yourself enveloped in a world of unparalleled luxury. Every element, from the plush seating to the intuitive controls, has been thoughtfully designed to enhance your driving experience. The Rear Comfort Package Plus, with its executive seats and enhanced comfort features, ensures that every passenger is treated to a first-class journey.

But the EQS’s commitment to innovation extends far beyond its interior appointments. The introduction of the Automatic Lane Change feature marks a significant step towards semi-autonomous driving. With this intelligent driving assistance system at your disposal, navigating highways becomes a breeze. The EQS takes charge of lane changes, allowing you to relax and enjoy the journey, knowing that advanced technology is working seamlessly to ensure your safety and convenience.

Personalize Your Electric Masterpiece with MANUFAKTUR Selection

For those who demand the utmost in exclusivity, the MANUFAKTUR Selection offers a special edition of the Mercedes EQS that takes luxury to new heights. With this bespoke option, you can tailor your electric vehicle to your exact preferences, creating a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that reflects your unique style and taste. From premium materials to exclusive color combinations, the MANUFAKTUR Selection allows you to craft an EQS that is truly yours.

The launch of the MANUFAKTUR Selection, available from April 25, 2024, coincides with the unchanged basic prices of the EQS. This commitment to value ensures that you can indulge in the highest level of luxury and sustainability without compromising on affordability. Whether you opt for the standard EQS or the MANUFAKTUR Selection, you can rest assured that you are investing in a vehicle that delivers unmatched quality and innovation.

The new Mercedes EQS represents a paradigm shift in the world of electric vehicles. With its unrivaled range, luxurious appointments, and innovative technology, it sets a new standard for sustainable travel. As you slide behind the wheel and embark on your first journey, you’ll quickly realize that the EQS is more than just a means of transportation—it’s a statement of your commitment to a greener future without sacrificing style or comfort.

Specifications:

Battery Capacity: Increased from 108.4 to 118 kWh

Maximum Range: Up to 511 miles (EQS 450 4MATIC)

New Radiator Cover: Chrome applications with an upright Mercedes star

Rear Comfort Package Plus: Executive seats with enhanced comfort features

Towing Capacity: Up to 1,700 kg for the 4MATIC versions

Automatic Lane Change: Intelligent driving assistance for highway travel

MANUFAKTUR Selection: Special edition with exclusive features

Order Availability: Starting April 25, 2024

Pricing: Unchanged basic prices with additional options available

Source Mercedes Benz



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals