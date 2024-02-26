Renault 5 E-Tech EV unveiled, starts at €25,000

Renault has been teasing its new Renault 5 over the last few years and the car is now official, the new Renault 5 E-Tech EV and the car looks very similar to the original prototype that we previously saw.

The new Renault 5 E-Tech will come with a range of up to 400 km or 248 miles and the car will come with up to a 52 kWh battery it also comes with the latest OpenR Link system with Google built-in.

“Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a car unlike any other. Its release coincides with a major shift by millions of Europeans towards a new mobility which is electric, connected, and sustainable. It also triggered the transformation of Renault Group into a next-generation automotive company.

To develop this car in just three years in France, to the highest technological standard, all our decisions had to be disruptive, and our organisation as agile as possible. We were the first ones to make a bet on a 100% electric platform for a small European car, to optimise costs across the value chain, to relocate our industrial ecosystem… Only an iconic car could bring our teams together in this way and move the needle internally.

In the face of significant change in our industry, this car paves a new way for Renault. It’s at the heart of the battle to reinvent European industry against competition coming from the east and the west. With this vehicle we’re proving that production in Europe, in France really is possible!”

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group

You can find out more details about the new Renault 5 E-Tech electric vehicle over at the Renault website at the link below, the car is expected to launch next year, as yet we do not have any details on any UK pricing.

Source Renault



