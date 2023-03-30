New Renault 5 EV prototype starts endurance testing

Renault has announced that its new Renault 5 EV prototypes have started endurance testing and fine-tuning, Renault will be launching their new vehicles which are based on the prototypes in 2024.

The new electric Renault 5 will use the new CMF-B EV platform and the car will use a similar motor to the one used in the ZOE and Megane E-Tech electric.

Testing carried out not far from the Arctic Circle in the Arvidsjaur region in the far north of Sweden is ideal for putting the vehicle under extreme stress. A land of ice and frozen lakes, where some winter days nudge -30°C with almost unbearable howling winds. The vehicle’s mechanical performance is put to the test to make sure that the future electric Renault 5 mules can withstand such temperatures and conditions. The engine along with other parts – including the batteries – are placed under close surveillance. Checks are also carried out on the performance of on-board systems such as heating, demisting, and defrosting, and to make sure that the brakes, shock absorbers, and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) perform as they should on snow. Tests are also carried out to make sure that powder snow does not pile up on the brakes, as it may lead to vehicle malfunctions. A vast array of parameters that cannot be replicated in a testing facility, where only real-world cold-weather testing will suffice.

You can find out more details about the new Renault 5 prototype over at the Renault website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Renault





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals