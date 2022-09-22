Renault 5 Turbo 3E electric prototype unveiled

Renault has unveiled a new electric prototype, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, and the car will make its debut at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance 2022 contest on 25th September.

It will also be shown off at the Paris Motor Show in October, the car has been created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Renault 5.

This all-electric show car’s contribution to the Renault 5’s 50th anniversary celebrations is a contemporary take and tribute to the most celebrated sports versions – the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2. It has been named R5 TURBO 3E because it follows the Turbo 2 with the “E” standing for electric.

Renault’s Vice-President Design, Gilles Vidal said, “Renault 5 TURBO 3E combines ultra-tech design and wilful exuberance with numerous references to the world of car racing and video games. This combination propels the show car into modernity and technology, and it’s at the frontier between the real and virtual realms. This pure electric “drifter” demonstrates that electric cars can also be fun with incredible performance!”

R5 TURBO 3E is another example, alongside the Renault 5 Prototype, of the “electric rebirth” of a flagship model of the brand. Renault is electrifying its history to better prepare its all-electric future in Europe by 2030.

