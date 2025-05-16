The Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept is a daring reinterpretation of the iconic Renault 4, tailored to the adventurous spirit of today’s “gentleman explorers.” This concept vehicle seamlessly blends retro charm with state-of-the-art electric technology, creating a unique fusion of style, capability, and sustainability. With its elevated ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and rugged design, the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept is engineered to tackle diverse terrains while maintaining a sleek, contemporary aesthetic. The concept draws inspiration from the original Renault 4’s versatility and practicality, which made it a beloved choice for adventurers and everyday drivers alike. By reimagining this classic for the modern era, Renault aims to capture the hearts of a new generation of explorers who value both style and substance.

Performance and Design: Built for Any Terrain

At the core of the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept lies its sophisticated dual-motor electric drivetrain, which delivers power to all four wheels for unparalleled off-road performance. The vehicle’s ground clearance has been raised by 15 mm compared to the standard Renault 4 E-Tech electric, providing enhanced clearance over obstacles and uneven surfaces. Additionally, the wider tracks contribute to improved stability and handling on challenging terrains. The concept is equipped with specially designed Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres, mounted on custom “Savane” wheels, ensuring optimal traction on snow, mud, and rough terrain. The Jade Green bodywork, complemented by gloss black bumpers and wheel arches, adds a touch of refinement to its rugged exterior, while the Deep Brown refined textile seats with quilted and houndstooth patterns create a luxurious and inviting interior ambiance. The Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept’s design strikes a perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics, making it an ideal companion for both off-road adventures and stylish urban excursions.

Pricing and Availability

Although the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept is currently a show car, its unveiling at the prestigious Roland-Garros French Open suggests the possibility of future production. While pricing details have not been disclosed at this stage, Renault’s strong commitment to innovation and sustainability indicates that this concept could serve as a blueprint for an accessible, eco-friendly adventure vehicle. The concept’s debut alongside other exciting models, such as the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros special series, demonstrates Renault’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle design and performance. Enthusiasts and potential buyers can look forward to further updates from Renault regarding the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept’s development and potential production plans.

Specifications

Source Renault



