Amazing 1:150 micro remote control car

YouTuber diorama111 has created a fantastically small remote control car at a scale of 1:150. The micro RC car build has been kindly published your viewing pleasure and has to be seen to be believed. diorama111 explains a little more about the project which was finished last month.

“I modified the TOMYTEC “THE Car Collection” 1/150 TOYOTA CROWN to work with a remote control. The car is controlled by a self-made infrared remote control. The remote control format is proprietary. The battery installed in the car is a lithium polymer battery(3.7V 40mAh). I used motors by removing weights of the vibration motors. In order to write the program of the microcontroller(ATtiny1616) used on the car, you need ATMEL STUDIO 7 or later and a device that can use UPDI. I use MPLAB PICkit 4. AVRISP mkII cannot be used.”

Source : Adafruit : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals