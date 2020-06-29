Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Reminder: Save 97% on the Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle

By

 

Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Just a quick reminder about our amazing deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% on the Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle.

The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $78.99.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  • uTalk: Lifetime Subscription (Any 2 Languages)
  • MindFi: Lifetime Subscription
  • Fitterclub: Lifetime Subscription
  • 7 Speed Reading: Lifetime Subscription
  • Integrity Training: Lifetime Subscription

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals