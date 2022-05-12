Reminder: Free Deal Build a Bundle Learn Unity Game Development

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome free deal on the Build a Bundle Learn Unity Game Development in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Courses Offered

Build a First-Person Shooter with Godot Build a Micro-RPG Build a Micro-Strategy Game

The fastest track to success is to learn by doing and in this 3-course bundle, you’ll be able to build real games as you follow along with the lessons. You’ll be working with Godot and Unity engines. Not only will you boost your overall game development skills within these game development engines, but gain essential, fundamental knowledge for coding a variety of strategy game systems that can be expanded further for larger, turn-based projects. Including downloadable project files, these courses will take you through the process of creating 3 different kinds of games — first-person shooter, micro-RPG, and micro-strategy games. Start learning now and come up with real projects to put in your portfolio.

Access 50 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Create a first-person shooter, complete with attacking enemies, pickups, & more

Gain integral skills for manipulating objects in 3D space & for scripting various FPS mechanics with Godot’s GDScript language

Create a top-down, 2D micro-RPG in Unity

Learn a variety of skills necessary to create a full-fledged RPG

Master the basics & learn transferable skills that can be applied to your larger projects

Create a turn-based, micro-strategy game about building & managing a colony on Mars

Note: Software NOT included.

