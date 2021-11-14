Knee Plus helps to relieve knee pain and promote recovery

If you suffer from the pain you may be interested in a new treatment which utilises light therapy technology to relieve knee pain and promote recovery if you have experienced previous injuries to your knees. The Knee Plus project has already raised over $180,000 via Indiegogo thanks to over 860 backers with still 14 days remaining. The Knee Plus can help if :

– You’ve had a traumatic injury in the past (MCL, ACL, Meniscus, Muscle Tear or Sprain, Ankle Sprains, etc)

– You think twice before doing what you love because of pain

– You always have the idea of surgery in the back of your head

– You are afraid of getting back to your sports activities

Relieve knee pain

By creating a joint-specific device, we can ensure that the device consistently delivers the right dosage to your internal tissue where it will have the highest impact on your recovery.

– Dosage is key for optimal results

– Panels and LEDs don’t provide the optimal dosage​

– Knee+ lasers penetrate joints and muscle tissue to ensure fast relief and recovery

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $229 or £171 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The LED lights aim to provide surface-level therapy while the lasers help effectively penetrate joints and internal tissues. The combination of LED lights and lasers allows Knee+ to produce optimal wavelengths throughout one session. The Knee+ modules are battery-powered and rapidly recharge through the magnetic charging dock. The charging dock is portable so you can bring Knee+ with you anywhere!”

If the Knee Plus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Knee Plus helps to relieve knee pain project view the promotional video below.

“Working with world-class Physios, Doctors & Sports Scientists, we created our own Reviiv Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This team of medically trained specialists works daily to keep athletes on the field, US Army & Navy personnel in optimal performance, and weekend warrior cross-fitters at their peak. This SAB ensured our product meets the highest standards so that you can get back to doing what you love best.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the helps to relieve knee pain, jump over to the official Knee Plus crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals