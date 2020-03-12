Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone gets official

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it has a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 5020 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging, it also comes wiuth Android 10 and a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel primary cameras, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The Note 9 Pro will be available in a choice of colors which will include, Glacier White, Aurora Blue and Interstellar Black and prices will start at INR 12,999 which is about $175.

Source GSM Arena

