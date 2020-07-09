Geeky Gadgets

Redmi Note 9 is headed to India

By

Redmi Note 9

The Redmi 9 Pro Max and 9 Pro smartphones are already available in India and now Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 is also launching in the country.

The company teased the launch on Twitter and you can see the Tweet below, the original handset launched back in May.

As a reminder the handset features a 6.53 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it comes with a Helio G85 processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM, plus 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The device comes witj a 13 megapixel camera up front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

