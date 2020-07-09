Redmi Note 9 is headed to India

The Redmi 9 Pro Max and 9 Pro smartphones are already available in India and now Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 is also launching in the country.

The company teased the launch on Twitter and you can see the Tweet below, the original handset launched back in May.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family 🙌 Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon! ⚡ Can you guess what we’re hinting at? 😉

👉 RT this tweet and head here to get notified: https://t.co/XYxRbFgKft pic.twitter.com/40uAHi8pY0 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 9, 2020

As a reminder the handset features a 6.53 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it comes with a Helio G85 processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM, plus 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The device comes witj a 13 megapixel camera up front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

