Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone revealed

Earlier today we heard about the new Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone, the company also announced the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which has slightly different specifications.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a6.67 inch display and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it features a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the handset there are a total of four cameras, one with a 64 megapixel sensors, one with an 8 megapixel, one with a 5 megapixel and the lat one is a 2 megapixel camera.

The handset also comes with a 5020 mAh battery and it also comes with 33W fast charging and it features Android 10. Pricing for the handset will start at INR 14,999 which is about $202.

Source GSM Arena

