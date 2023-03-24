Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi is adding a new model to its Redmi Note 12 range with the launch of the new Redmi Note 12 4G and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an a120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 mobile processor and it features a range of storage and RAM options, these include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128G B of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a MicroSD card slot for expansion, plus the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, plus a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front and a triple camera setup on the rear.

On the front of the new Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Redmi Note 12 4G will be available in a range of colors including Ice BLue, Onyx Gray and Mint Green, the handsety will retail for €199 in Europe.

Source GSM Arena





