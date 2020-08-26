RedMagic 5S smartphone now available to pre-order

The RedMagic 5S smartphone was made official earlier this month and the handset is now available to pre-order from today.

Pre-orders for the handset stat at $579 / €579 / £539 and the device will go on sale on the 2nd of September.

The device features a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that features a 144Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, plus a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The RedMagic 5S features an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device, 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, plus a 4500 mAh battery and 55W fast charging

