Red Magic 6S Pro smartphone gets official

The new Red Magic 6S Pro smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor.

The device comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 12GB of 16GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage and the handset features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Red Magic 6S Pro also comes with a 5050 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging and it has a range of high end cameras. On the front of the device there is a single camera for Selfies and on the back there is a triple camera setup.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset comes with Android 11 in the form of RedMagic OS 4.0 and it has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset will come in two colors options Eclipse Black on the 12GB and 128GB model and transparent on the 16GB and 256GB model. The device will retail for CNY 3,999 which is abut $620 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

