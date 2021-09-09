Red Magic 6S Pro gets unboxed (Video)

The Red Magic 6S Pro was made official earlier this week and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new unboxing video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Red Magic 6S Pro smartphone and its range of features, lets find out more details about it.

The device features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, processing is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and a 5050 mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The device features a range of cameras included a single Selfie camera and three rear cameras. On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel wide angle camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies, the handset also comes with Android 11.

The new Red Magic 6S Pro will go on sale in the UK later this month and it will retail for £519, it will be available in two colors, black and transparent.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

