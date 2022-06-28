Red Bull RB17 1,110 HP £5 million hypercar announced

Red Bull Advanced Technologies has announced a new hypercar, the Red Bull RB17, and the car will come with more than 1,100 horsepower and will cost £5 million.

The new Red Bull RB17 hypercar has been created by Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Adrian Newey commented: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car. Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

Powered by a V8 hybrid engine developing over 1,100bhp, the RB17 takes its inspiration – and name – from the cars that Red Bull Racing has campaigned in the world’s most demanding and technically advanced motorsport series. Designed around a carbon-composite tub, the RB17 features the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car. Full technical details for the RB17 will be released in due course.

Just 50 units of the new Red Bull hypercar will be made and pricing starts at £5 million-plus taxes, you can find out more details over at Red Bull at the link below.

Source Red Bull

