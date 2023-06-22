DOT Chair V2.1 smart recliner chair with heater, app, rotating base and more

DE.CI has designed and engineered a new version of its original DOT Chair in the form of version 2.1. Providing users with a smart recliner chair complete with rotating base, companion smart phone application, back and next support, power nap mode, USB-C charging, the ability to save different positions and the ability to recline backwards to 140°.

Early bird benefits are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $749 or £587 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Say goodbye to the hassle of manual adjustments! How personal? The DOT allows you to switch between different seating positions at the touch of a button using the app. Let the magic of automation envelop you with the auto-open and close feature of your DOT.”

Smart recliner chair

“Sitting for long periods can be tough, right? The DOT is the perfect recliner for you, cause it’s important to think about what you need more than what you like. The DOT offers you a great support for your lower back, And an adjustable neck rest, to keep your spine aligned.”

Assuming that the DOT Chair V2.1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the DOT Chair V2.1 Smart recliner chair project inspect the promotional video below.

“We want you to live the experience from tip all the way to the leg rest, that’s why the DOT can recline up to 140 degrees, and pivot to different angles to provide premium comfort. The DOT Chair has got your back! Which is why it comes equipped with a built-in heating system with two heaters targeting the back and seating areas.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the Smart recliner chair, jump over to the official DOT Chair V2.1 crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



