Realme X7 and X7 Pro headed to India next month

The Realme X7 Pro is launching in India next month, the handset and the Realme Z7 will be launched on the 4th of February.

The Indian version of the Real Me X7 will come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The Realme X7 Pro will feature a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a Dimensity 1000+ processor.

The handset will also comes with a 64 megapixel rear camera and three other cameras, on the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

We will have full details on both the Realme X7 and X7 when they are launched in India next month.

