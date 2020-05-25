Realme X50 Pro Player smartphone gets official

Realme has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro Player and the handset comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device comes with dual Selfies cameras on the front, one 16 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. I also come with a 4200 mAh batter with 65w fast charging that can apparently charge to full in 35 minutes.

Pricing for the Realme X50 Pro Player will start at CNY 2,699 which is about $380 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

