Realme X50 5G coming to Europe this month

The Realme X50 5G launched in China back in January and now the handset is launching in Europe, it will be available from the 8th of July.

There will be a launch event for the Realme X50 5G taking place on the 8th of July and the Realme Buds Q will also be launched at the same time.

The handset comes with a 6.57 inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The Realme X50 5G has a range of high end cameras, this includes dual front cameras which include a 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel camera. On the rear there is a quad camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

