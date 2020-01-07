Realme X50 5G smartphone gets official

Realme have announced their latest Android smartphone, the Realme X50 5G and the handset is equipped with a 6.57 inch IPS LCD display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handsets display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB of 256GB of storage.

The Realme X50 5G comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a dual camera setup with one 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel camera.

On the rear of the handset there is a a quad camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with android 10 and ColorOS 7.

It will go on sale in China today and prices will start at CNY 2,499 which is about €320 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

