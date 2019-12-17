Realme X2 smartphone comes with Snapdragon 730G

The Realme X2 Pro launched last month and now the new Realme X2 is launching in India and the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor.

The device comes with a 6.4 inch display that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and it comes with a FHD+ resolution.

The handset features 8GB of RAM and there is 128GB of storage built in, it also has a 4000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The Realme X2 comes with an in display fingerprint sensor, plus ColorOS 6.1 which is based on Android Pie and it features a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The device will retail for ₹16,999 which is about $240 at the current exchange rate.

Source Android Central

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals