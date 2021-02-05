Realme V11 5G smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched it latest 5G smartphone, the Realme V11 5G and the handset comes with a 5.2 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Dimensity 700 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Realme V11 5G features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for video chat and Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The new V11 5G comes in a choice of Blue or Gray and it retails for CNY 1,199 which is about $185 at the current exchange rate.

