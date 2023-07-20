Realme Pad 2 tablet gets official

Realme has unveiled its latest Android tablet, the Realme Pad 2, and the tablet comes with an 11.5-inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 6GB of RAM, there are two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Realme Pad 2 tablet comes with Dolby Atmos and it features four speakers, there is also an 8,630 mAh battery and 33w SuperVOOC fast charging, plus LTE as well. The tablet comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back there is also an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for photos and videos.

The new Realme Pad 2 tablet comes with a choice of two colors, Inspiration Grey or Inspiration Green and pricing starts at INR 19,999 for the 6GB of RAM m model, and the 8GB of RAM model retails for INR 22,999.

Source GSM Arena



