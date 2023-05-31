Realme C53 smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme C53, and the handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset also comes with an octa-core Unisoc T612 mobile processor and there is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage the device has a microSD card slot which will take up to a 2TB card.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the Realme C53 smartphone, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a secondary 2-megapixel portrait camera, the device also features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging.

The new Realme C53 smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, gold, and black, and the handset will go on sale in Malaysia, as yet there are no details on pricing and also no details on when it will go on sale in other countries.

Source GSM Arena



