Realme Narzo 60x smartphone gets official

Realme has expanded its Android smartphone lineup by introducing the latest addition, the Realme Narzo 60x. This new mobile device is decked out with a multitude of features and specifications, one of which is the powerful Dimensity 6100+ mobile processing unit.

Not only does this device offer you the flexibility of choosing between two memory options—either 4GB or 6GB of RAM—but it also comes standard with 128GB of built-in storage. If you find yourself in need of extra storage space, worry not, as the device is also equipped with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Furthermore, the smartphone boasts a 6.72-inch LCD display that provides a Full HD+ resolution, featuring 2400 x 1080 pixels for crisp and clear visuals.

The battery life is another highlight of the new Realme Narzo 60x. It is outfitted with a 5000mAh battery and includes a 33W fast-charging feature. This allows the device to be charged from a completely depleted state to fifty percent in a mere 29 minutes. Moreover, the phone comes equipped with a versatile camera setup, featuring a single front camera and dual rear cameras.

Specifically, the front side of the phone is adorned with an 8-megapixel camera, which has been engineered for making high-quality video calls and capturing sharp selfies. On the rear side, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera designed for high-resolution photography and video recording. Additionally, there is a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor camera to assist with capturing detailed images with a focus on depth.

Lastly, the Realme Narzo 60x is available in two eye-catching color options: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. When it comes to pricing, the starting cost of the handset is INR 12,999, which translates to approximately $155 based on the current currency exchange rates.