Realme 11x 5G smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme 11x 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The new Realme 11x 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging which can charge the handset from 0 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes, it comes with a range of cameras, and there is a single camera the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Realme 11x 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, Purple Dawn and Midnight Black, and the device will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $180 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

