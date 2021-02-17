Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphone revealed

The new Realme Narzo 30 range of smartphone will be made official later this week and now an official photo of one of the handsets, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been posted online.

The photo of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was posted on Twitter by the companies CEO for India and Europe.

Glad to announce a new program named #MadhavsTechSquad, where #realmeCommunity members will get a chance to review our upcoming offerings, before we launch it to the masses. Kicking off the program off with 5 #realmeFans for the upcoming #Narzobyrealme Launch. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9IRJnvLgCR — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 17, 2021

The handset is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and a 120Hz display, we will have full details on the device and the other handset when they are made official later this week.

Source Madhav FutureX, GSM Arena

