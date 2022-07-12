Realme GT2 Explorer Master smartphone unveiled

Realme has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT2 Explorer Master and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, it also has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is no microSD card slot on this smartphone.

The new Realme GT2 Explorer Master comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three on the back.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main wide-angle Sony IMX766 camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel microscope camera.

The new Realme GT2 Explorer smartphone will retail for 3,499 yuan for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model which is about $519, the 12GB of RAM model will cost 3,999 yuan which is about $594. This new device will be available in China from the 19th of July, there are no details on the global launch date as yet.

