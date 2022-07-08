realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition launched in Europe

The new realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition has launched in Europe and the handset has gone on sale today.

The new realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition smartphone will retail for €499.99 and it can be purchased today.

The hotly anticipated GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition is launching at €499.99 (8GB+256GB), featuring 80W charging and paired with the flagship Snapdragon 870 processor. The phone comes fully stocked with custom wallpapers, a redesign of the classic Anime characters, customized icons, and a fighting spirit at the heart of each and every device. No detail has been overlooked.

GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition is the fastest charging smartphone in the segment while featuring 80W SuperDart Charge and a massive battery of 5000mAh with 50% charged in 12 minutes. Compared to GT NEO 2T, GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition has been significantly upgraded from the former’s 65W fast charging speed, bringing higher charging efficiency and safer discharge.

The favourite chipset of luxury models – the Snapdragon 870 5G – enables the device to meet all use-cases, including working, studying, entertainment and high FPS gaming. The new release features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution with a 1300nit peak brightness for use under direct sunlight.

You can find out more details about the new realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition smartphone at the link below.

Source realme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals