Realme GT Neo3 smartphone gets official

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in China, the Realme GT Neo3, there are two versions of the handset, a standard model and another model with 150w UltraDart charging.

The two new handsets come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution, the handset also comes with HDR10+ and it features a 120HZ refresh rate.

The new Realme GT Neo3 smartphones come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage, the standard model has a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, it can be fully charged in just 32 minutes.

The 150W model comes with a 4500 mAh battery and this device can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

Both handsets have the same camera, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the back of the device. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handsets come with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0.

Pricing for the new Realme GT Neo3 smartphone starts at CNY 1,999 which is about $314, this is for the 80W model. The 150W model starts at CNY 2,599 which is about $408 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

