Realme GT Neo2 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Realme GT Neo2 smartphone launched recently and now we get to see the device and some of its features in a new video.

The unboxing video from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Realme GT Neo2, lets find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the handset comes with a a 6.62 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 870 5G processor.

The device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built in storage, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and it features 65W fast charging that can charge the handset to 100 percent in just 36 minutes.

The handset feature a range of high end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera on the front which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the back of the device there are a total of three cameras which include a a 65 megapixel wide angel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Realme GT Neo2 is available in a number of countries including, Europe, the handset retails for €370 in Europe.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

