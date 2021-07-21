Realme GT Master Edition smartphones get official

Realme has launched its latest smartphones, the Realme GT Master Edition and there are two models in the range.

The range includes the GT Master Edition and the GT Master Exploration Edition, the two handsets have slightly different specifications.

The Realme GT Master Edition comers with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and the Exploration model has a larger 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

Both devices has a 32 megapixel front camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls, the cameras on the back of the handsets are different.

The Exploration Edition has a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. This device comes with a Snapdragon 778G and 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The GT Master Edition has a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. This handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and or come with 8GB or 12GB of RAm and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The standard model has a 4300 mAh battery and the Exploration model a 4500 mAh battery, pricing starts at CNY 2,399 which is about $370

Source GSM Arena

